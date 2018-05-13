Hurriyat (G) condemns PSAs on TeH, Jama’at leaders

Lone booked on baseless charge: Jama’at
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (G) Saturday condemned the arrest of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Mohammad Rafiq Owaisi and Jama’at-e-Islami leader Bashir Ahmad Lone and shifting them to Kot Bhalwal jail Jammu after booking the duo under Public Safety Act and (PSA).
Hurriyat (G) spokesperson in a statement issued slammed PDP-led regime saying that “slapping PSAs on pro-freedom leaders and activists have always been a tool of the rulers to try and force the people and leadership into submission”.
Terming it as a political vendetta and the “sheer frustration” on part of the ruling regime, the spokesperson said that “arresting and slapping PSAs on resistance leaders and shifting them to outside Valley jails is highly undemocratic act and deserves all forms of condemnation”.
Strongly condemning the invoking of “lawless-law” Public Safety Act (PSA) against Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leaders, the spokesperson said PDP led government had started a “new campaign of arrests and PSAs against the resistance leaders”.
Jama’at Islami J and K Saturday vehemently also condemned the slapping of Public Safety Act on Ameer of Srinagar district Bashir Ahmad Lone on “flimsy and baseless grounds”.