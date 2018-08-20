Hurriyat (G) condemns police action on SSM students

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 19:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) Sunday condemned the “brazen” police action and use of cane-charge and teargas shelling on student fraternity at SSM college of Engineering, Parihaspora Pattan, Baramulla.
Condemning “use of muscle power by the police administration to destroy the peaceful atmosphere within the educational institutions”, Hurriyat (G) accused the police authorities of “meddling in the affairs of the said college on the behest of their mentors without any legal or moral justification”.
Hurriyat (G) castigated “such illogical actions” and expressed its grave concern “over creating a fearful atmosphere and scene of insecurity among the student community”.
Hurriyat (G) demanded a high level judicial probe in this matter “in order to bring the culprits to justice”.
Hurriyat (G) demanded release of the incarcerated students without any delay.