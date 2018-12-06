Hurriyat (G) condemns arrest spree of separatists, activists

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (G) has strongly condemned what it termed as the “mass arrests” of separatist leaders and activists across Kashmir, especially in summer capital Srinagar ahead of the world human rights day.
“What can be more ironical than this that a massive crackdown was launched to even stop peaceful events organized for commentating human rights week against the grave human rights violations taking place here and acknowledged globally,” Hurriyat (G) spokesperson said. “Entire resistance camp has been caged either in homes or in various police stations while large number of youth too has been detained amid night long raids on the houses of pro-freedom activists where the inmates are beaten and harassed by police.”
Hurriyat spokesman said that Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continue to remain caged in their respective homes while JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik whose health has deteriorated during police custody has been hospitalized. The spokesperson said that “police has intensified its nocturnal raids on the residences of middle-ruling leaders of Joint Resistance Leadership.” The spokesman said that police raided homes of AAC and Hurriyat activists including Mushtaq Ahmed Sufi, Farooq Ahmed Saudagar, and many others while their families were allegedly intimidated and harassed.
Spokesman said that police is not sparing anyone associated with protesting HR violation as it even arrested trade leader Muhammad Yasin Khan and at least 40 other traders who took part in a peaceful protest against human rights and have now been lodged in various police stations which Hurriyat strongly condemns.