Hurriyat (G) condemns arrest of Umar Aadil

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar August 04:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) General Secretary, Saturday condemned the arrest of a senior youth leader, Umar Aadil Dar by police.
He also condemned slapping of public safety act (PSA) on him.
Terming his arrest as an act of sheer vengeance, Hurriyat leader expressed his anguish on the rampant use of draconian laws like public safety act, which curbs the civil liberty of the detained person without any "legal trail and justification".
Denouncing the police action, the Hurriyat leader regretted that "freedom of expression is a distant dream in Jammu and Kashmir under the prevailing martial law like situation where people get killed, maimed and incarcerated on one pretext or the other". Extending his full support to the JRL program, Hurriyat leader urged people belonging to all walks of life "to participate in the religious prayers in absentia for the slain youth in Shopian, Sopore and Kupwara on August 5, Sunday after Zuhar prayers in every nook and corner of the state. Hurriyat leader appealed people to display a "strong unity to fight Indian aggression on all fronts".