Hurriyat (G) concerned over ‘worsening’ health condition of political prisoners

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 20:
Hurriyat Conference (G) Friday expressed anguish and concern over the ‘worsening’ health condition of prisoners, saying, “They are being ill-treated and subjected to mental and physical torture in jails”.
Blaming jail authorities for the death of late Gh Hassan Malik alias Noor Khan, Hurriyat (G) said no proper and specific treatment was provided to him.
“It is sheer political vendetta that detainees in jails in state and outside jail are ill-treated,” Hurriyat (G) statement said.
Statement while lashing out at jail authorities “for their callous and inhuman approach”, said that “Kashmiri inmates in jails are subjected to inhuman deprivation of medical treatment”.
“Unavailability of medicines and medical care and substandard quality of food is taking tool on their health,” statement said.
Citing the treatment meted out to detainees lodged in different jails, Hurriyat (G) said that on one pretext or the other they are “harassed, intimidated and subjected to political vendetta”.
Appealing international human rights organizations to take cognizance, Hurriyat (G) impressed upon them “to visit the jails and see for themselves the plight of these prisoners”.
Statement condemned the “authorities’ decision of detaining the Gh Nabi Sumji in police station Bijbehara, and barring him from offering Friday prayers”.
Statement termed the act as an “open aggression and interference in religious matters”.
Statement also said that Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani addressed gathering in Masjid Hyderpora in Srinagar.
“He paid glowing tributes to late Gh Hassan Malik and extended his condolences with bereaved family,” statement said, adding, Hurriyat leaders including Syed Mohammad Shafi, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, and Bashir Ahmad Qureshi were also present and paid tributes to late Khan.