Hurriyat (G) chief spokesperson booked under PSA, shifted to Udhampur jail

July 04, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Authorities have booked Hurriyat (G) chief spokesperson under Public Safety Act (PSA) in Srinagar district and shifted him to Udhampur jail on Thursday morning.

Hurriyat (G) senior leader and Chief Spokesperson, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, was arrested from his residence by police station Shergardi Srinagar more than a fortnight ago and was Wednesday booked under the PSA vide order number DMS/45/PSA/2019.

Official sources said that Gulzar was arrested by a contingent of police on June 15 and since then was in police custody.

A police officer said that Gulzar was involved in creating law and order problems and was also involved in anti-national activities and as such he was booked under the PSA.

Gulzar was today morning shifted to district jail Udhampur for lodgment, the officer added. (GNS)