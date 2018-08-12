Hurriyat (G) Chairman condoles demise

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Hurriyat (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani paid his condolences with the bereaved family of senior incarcerated Hurriyat Leader Masarat Aalam Bhat on the demise of his uncle Engineer Mohammad Asadullah Bhat.
On the direction of Syed Ali Geelani, a delegation of Hurriyat Conference senior members including Ghulam Nabi Sumji, Hakeem Abdul Rashid, Yasmeen Raja, Nisar Hussain Rather, Mukhtar Ahmad Sofi, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Gazi Manzoor, Ab. Rasheed Kolpoori and Khawaja Firdous visited the residence of deceased uncle of Masarat Aalam Bhat, who is presently detained behind bars at District jail Kotbalwal.
Delegation conveyed a condolence message of Hurriyat Chairman to the grief stricken family on the demise of Engineer Mohammad Asadullah Bhat. The leaders prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and saluted the patience and conviction of the incarcerated Masarat Aalam Bhat for the ongoing movement.
Meanwhile Hurriyat Chairman Syed Ali Geelani condemned the incarceration of Shakeel Ahmad Bhat, a senior member of resistance movement at the hands of police station Maharaj Gunj and termed it as the worst form of political vendetta.