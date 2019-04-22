Hurriyat (G) calls for shutdown on April 23 in poll bound areas

April 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman, Hurriyat (G) Conference, Syed Ali Geelani on Sunday urged people to observe complete shut down on April 23 in Anantnag district of south Kashmir—saying that participation in elections amounts to “betrayal of the sacred blood of slain militants.”

The spokesman urged the people to stand united in defeating the “nefarious designs” and completely boycott the elections as they did in Srinagar, which will have a very positive and encouraging effect on the ongoing movement.

Hurriyat chairman further said that those who participate in elections and seeking votes from people have an unending lust of power and wealth, which increases with each passing day. They are nothing, but the worst enemies of our nation as they act as the “collaborators”.

He said that we have invested mighty human material and every person, family and region has its own contribution which legalizes and compels the stakeholders not to let these precious sacrifices go waste.

Elaborating leadership said, that we should convey a strong message to the world community that Jammu and Kashmir is a political dispute and the election drama being staged in the territory cannot be an alternative to the right to self-determination for people in Jammu and Kashmir.