Hurriyat (G) asks GoI to take steps to de-escalate

July 30, 2019 |

Anguished over the recent move by government of India to add more 10,000 troops to the already concentrated pool of armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat on Monday said that New Delhi was trying to create “fear psychoses and a war like scenario” in Kashmir.

“The move is in response to the global concern about the gross human rights violations in J&K, and it has hit GoI very hard diplomatically and now of frustration they are creating fear psychosis in Kashmir,” said Hurriyat spokesman Hakeem Abdul Rashid in a statement.

Hurriyat said that Kashmir is already designated as a highest militarized zone in the world and “India very shamelessly keep on adding their forces, surprising everybody that their ‘Attot Ang’ needs more than a million forces with latest weaponry to hold it to their domain”.

Hurriyat said that army chief’s statement that “Kashmir cannot remain international issue for too long” testifies the fact that Kashmir is a “globally recognized dispute”. “Political compulsions and electoral lust keeps rulers in denial mode for decades together, but off and on, they subconsciously accept the reality”.

Hurriyat added that instead of war mongering and threatening statements, India should consciously take concrete steps to deescalate their rising war temperatures.