Hurriyat (G) anguished over Geelani’s continuous detention, plight of prisoners

Published at July 27, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 27:

 Hurriyat Conference (G) executive council members Friday expressed anguish over the continuous house arrest of its chairman Syed Ali Geelani and plight of detainees languishing in different jails.
Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Bilal Sidiqi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Mohammad Yusuf Naqash, Bashir Andrabi, Nisar Husain Rather while leading demonstration protested against continuous house arrest of its chairman, Syed Ali Geelani and “ill treatment” meted out to detainees lodged in different jails in and outside the State.
Syed Imtiyaz Hyder, Imran Ahmad Bhat, Ab Rashid Lone, Mohd Shafi Mir and Arshad Hussain Bhat also participated in protest demonstrations.
Meanwhile Hurriyat (G) spokesman lashed out at authorities for keeping Gh Nabi Sumji under “continuous house arrest”.

 

