Hurriyat (G) activists stage protest in Hyderpora

Srinagar, December 14:
Hurriyat (G) leaders and activists held peaceful protests after congregational Friday prayers in Hyderpora against human rights violations, excessive use of pellet guns and shifting of political prisoners to outside State.
Hurriyat (G) leaders said showering bullets and pallets on un-armed people especially kids is a sign of cowardice, not bravery. They said, “The forces test their muscles and arsenal on the peaceful protestors who are just demanding their basic and fundamental right, right to self-determination as promised by their own leaders.”
Voicing serious concern over the shifting of the prisoners outside the valley, leaders demanded immediate halt on such “arbitrary measures”. They appealed world human rights organization for their cognizance and impressed to raise their voice and come to the rescue of people in Kashmir.
Addressing protestors the Hurriyat leaders said, “The growing aggression against unarmed and peaceful people in the state has touched the alarming line and turned this beautiful place into a “battle field”.”
Hurriyat leaders while condemning the prolonged detention of political prisoners called it “an extreme vandalism and coercion, which presents a martial law like situation.”
Demanding immediate release of all political prisoners including leaders lodged outside the state, Hurriyat leaders said that by pushing people to wall nothing will be achieved. “They should face the political leaders and workers on political turf,” leaders said.
Hurriyat leaders appealed Amnesty International, Asia Watch, and other international organizations for human rights to break the silence and take cognizance of the plight of suppressed people in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and urged to fulfill their obligations in accordance with human rights specified for the world community.
Hurriyat (G) spokesperson said, “Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui, Syed Bashir Ahmad Indrabi, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Mohammad Yaseen Aatie, Mohammad Maqbool Maghami, Arshad Aziz, Syed Imtiyaz Haider, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Mubashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Beigh and Ashiq Hussain Sofi and other participated.