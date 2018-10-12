Hurriyat (G) activist shot dead in Shopian

SPO injured in Pulwama
Javid SofiShopian, Oct 11:
An activist of Hurriyat Conference (G) was shot dead by unknown gunmen in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday.
A police official told Rising Kashmir that Tariq Ahmad Ganie, 40, son of Mohammad Yaqoob Ganie of Memendar Shopian was abducted from his house and later shot dead few yards away and near periphery of the village.
A youth, who identified as nephew of the deceased, said it was around 12.30 pm on Thursday that a person in civvies asked for Tariq, who was sitting inside his house- out.
"My uncle came out and then both of them started a conversation," he said adding he was taken few yards away from his house near Bren locality, where two more persons alighted from a vehicle.
He said afterwards they heard two to three gunshots and when they rushed towards the spot, they found Tariq in a pool of blood.
“He was dead on spot,”’ he said adding he had bullet wounds in head.
Villagers in Memander said Tariq, a father of three, joined militant ranks in 1994 and after release from jail joined Hurriyat Conference.
The villagers said he was arrested in 2016 and was behind the bars for around one and half year. “He was set free only a couple of months ago”.
After body of the deceased reached his home village, around six armed militants appeared in the area and offered gun salute to the deceased Hurriyat activist.
A senior police official they have launched investigation into the killing of Hurriyat activist.
“It will be premature to say anything at this stage,” he said.
Meanwhile, a Special Police Officer (SPO) was shot at and injured by unidentified gunmen in south Kashmir's Pulwama district late Wednesday night.
A police official said gunmen barged into the house of Bilal Ahmad at around 11:45 pm in Karimabad village in Pulwama and fired upon him.
He said Bilal sustained injuries in his right leg and was shifted to district hospital Pulwama, where from he was sent to Srinagar for specialised treatment.