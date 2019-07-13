Hurriyat exploiting KPs to stay relevant: BJP

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Friday accused Hurriyat leaders of exploiting Kashmiri Pandits to stay relevant after getting scrutinized by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Addressing a press conference, BJP state spokesperson on Kashmir Affairs, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo said some headlines like “We want Kashmiri Pandits to be part of our voice” are seemingly making space in the media for some days.

“The NIA investigations have revealed the real faces of separatists in Kashmir. Now, they are trying to lure KPs. These elements are cautioned not to dream of any kind of bonhomie with the KP community in context of the so-called Voice of Kashmir,” he said.

Chrungoo said though KPs need no certificate from anyone regarding their commitment to the nation, yet it needs to be made clear that the “Voice of Kashmir” as propounded by the Hurriyat is simply a “facade and Kashmiri Pandits have nothing to do with it.”

“Any attempt to hoodwink few Kashmiri Pandits in this regard by Hurriyat suggests that the Hurriyat is feeling desperate and playing a double game,” he alleged.

Chrungoo requested KPs to remain vigilant and cautious and warned Hurriyat to keep off its hands with regard to return of Pandits.

He said the primary objective of BJP in Kashmir remains peace but the establishment of peace is incidental to elimination of militancy.

Chrungoo said India has a consistent policy regarding “militancy. Terror and talks cannot go together".

“Pakistan needs to mend its ways and requires to be seen, at a global level, as a state seriously involved in finishing militancy. It will also have to come up to its promise that 'it will not allow its land and the land under its control to be used against India',” he said adding, “Zero tolerance against terror and corruption is the guiding principle of governance of current Modi regime in power.”

Others who were present in the press conference included Manzoor Bhat, Incharge IT & Media Cell, Kashmir, Vijay Raina, Sarpanch and Salinder Singh, Office Secretary.

