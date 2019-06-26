Hurriyat deserves praise if it shuns ‘militancy, secessionism’: BJP

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

BJP Spokesperson on Kashmir Affairs Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo on Tuesday said that the Hurriyat Conference deserves praise if it has decided to shun “politics of hate, and secessionism.”

“Recent statements in respect of the so-called dialogue intent of the

secessionist elements in Kashmir have invited mixed reactions. The mainstream Kashmir centric parties have not only welcomed such statements but have tried to take its credit as well. Their argument that they had been pursuing the same line since inception suggests that they represented the secessionist ideology and separatist elements ab initio under the garb of mainstream politics in the state,” Chrungoo, as per a statement said.

He alleged that: “But these were the same elements who took all stringent measures against the secessionist-militants combine while they were in power. Their dichotomy or double role has been the basis of their political priorities in public life. People as the ultimate judge make decisions and they have done so recently to the detriment of some of these self centered politicians.”

He said that the Hurriyat Conference deserved “kudos in case they have decided to shun politics of hate, and sympathy for the militants. “This indeed is going to prove as the change of heart. But they also need to come clean on the role of Pakistan. If Hurriyat and other such elements want peace to get established in Kashmir, they need to support the government's policy to finish militants and their infrastructure on the soil of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“It will be a milestone if Hurriyat takes a clue and impresses upon the religious, social and civil society leadership to persuade the militants in Kashmir to stop violence. It will be great service to bring back the society in Kashmir from acute radicalisation and retrograde life dictums, costume, dress, style and thinking,” he added.

He said that the policy of the government remains that militancy and talks do not go together and that "there will be zero tolerance against militancy and corruption".

“Simultaneously the government has been always open to talks with those who have total faith in the Indian constitution and who believe in the unity and integrity of India. Hurriyat needs to go ahead and use it's good offices to persuade Pakistan to vacate those parts of Jammu & Kashmir state which it occupied in 1947.”

“This will surely bring a change in the mindset of those who have developed a taste to live in the dreams of 1947 having no regard for changing political realities of the current era.”

He said that separatist also need to condemn the alleged “genocide of minorities in Kashmir.

“BJP is committed to implement its promises as made in the Sankalp-Patra in the next five years. Political initiatives like abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, delimitation and reversion of Assembly tenure to five years are issues of ideological commitment and right decision will be taken at the right time.”

