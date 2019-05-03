Hurriyat denounces ‘mass arrests’ in south Kashmir

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat Conference (G) on Thursday condemned arrest of youth by government forces in south Kashmir—particularly in Pulwama and Shopian.

According to a statement issued here, the spokesman said that widespread arrests of youth at Pulwama and Shopian in the garb of conducting parliamentary election process and creating a “warlike” atmosphere during the cordon and search operations, at night hours and in the broad-day-light has rendered Jammu and Kashmir a hell like a place in the sub-continent.

The spokesman also expressed grave concern over the worsening health conditions of all the prisoners languishing in and outside state jails. “Denial of basic amenities as per jail manual to the détentes and inhuman attitude of the jail authorities meted out with them is a grave violation of prisoners rights,” he said.

Hurriyat also paid tributes to prisoners behind the bars including Mohammad Yasin Malik, Masarat Aalam Bhat, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Dr. Hameed Fyaz, Dr. Shafi Shariyati, Dr. Qasim, Asia Andrabi, Fahmida Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Dr. G. M. Bhat, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Mehraj-ud-din Kalwal, Mohammad Yousuf Falahi, Shahid-ul-Islam, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Mushtaq Ahmad Hurrah, Bashir Kashmiri, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Mohammad Ayoub Mir, Mohammad Hussain, Hilal Ahmad Beigh, Peer Mohammad Ashraf, Abdullah Nasir, Samiullah, Asadullah Parray, Mohammad Yaseen, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi, Noor Mohammad Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Ab. Gani Bhat, Sarjan Barkati, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, Advocate Zahid Ali, Tariq Ahmad Dar and many more.

Hurriyat urged all the human rights organizations to take serious cognizance the plight of detenues of Jammu and Kashmir and use its diplomatic services to pressurize India for an early resolution of Kashmir issue.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat Conference (M) has denounced the “mass arrests” of youth during nocturnal raids in various areas of South Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts that include Muran, Newa, Parigam, Gudoora and DK Pora since past many days stating that the harassment caused to the people in the dead of night and whisking away a large number of youth besides intimidating people including women and children reflects open aggression of the authorities against the people of Kashmir, the spokesman said in a statement issued to media.

The Hurriyat spokesman said that many of the youth detained by the police are minors and students who have been picked up or asked to report in police stations on mere suspicion and put behind bars.

The spokesman said that people in this trouble-torn region are facing tremendous hardships since past many decades and their miseries instead of fading away, are increasing manifold with each passing day and if any persons raise his voice against the atrocities being committed on them, the doors of jails are being opened to book them under frivolous charges. The Hurriyat urged the world bodies to take serious note of the prevailing situation in Kashmir and to play their role in mitigating the pain and miseries of the Kashmiri people.