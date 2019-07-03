Hurriyat condemns slapping of PSA on Gulzar

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Condemning the slapping of PSA on Hurriyat spokesman G. Ahmad Gulzar, the newly nominated spokesman Hakeem Abdul Rashid said that tall claims of governance and rule of law stand "shamefully exposed" when a person is rearrested on same grounds within a fortnight.



He further said that Anees’s (Syed Ali Geelani's grandson) father Altaf Ahmad Shah is already in Tihar jail for the last 2 years and summoning his son seems nothing other than "harassing and leveling fabricated cases and give them media hype by their corporate media houses to justify muscular policy."