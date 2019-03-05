Hurriyat condemns civilian killing in Handwara

Srinagar, Mar 04:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference paid tributes to civilian youth Waseem Ahmed Mir, militant Ishfaq Majid Mir and his associate killed during a gunfight at Babagund area of Handwara with the government forces.
Hurriyat condemned the use of hundreds of mortar shells which damaged residential houses at encounter site.
Hurriyat said that whenever people tried to stage peaceful protests and raise voice, military might is used to silence them.
Condemning the widespread wave of CASOs across the length and breadth of south and northern Kashmir areas, the Hurriyat said laced with the unbridled powers including the black laws, like AFSPA the government forces are committing serious human rights violations.