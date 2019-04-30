Hurriyat chief Geelani admitted in SKIMS

April 30, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Shah Geelani was admitted in Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) at Soura Soura here on Tuesday.

Reports said Geelani complained of abdominal pain following which he was taken to SKIMS advised him several investigations which confirmed intestinal infection.

Since 1997, he is on pacemaker and has a history of health complications.

His left kidney, which had developed carcinoma, was removed at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai in 2003 while his gall bladder was removed by doctors in 2004.

In 2007 he underwent another surgery and half of his right kidney was removed.

In 2008, he was out on new pacemaker at Escorts Heart Institute Delhi.

