Hurriyat activist shot dead in Sopore

Noor ul Haq

Baramulla

Unidentified gunmen Saturday shot dead a Tehreek-e-Hurriyat activist in Bomai area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.


Reports said that unidentified gunmen fired upon Hakim-ul-Rehman Sultani, son of Moulvi Nizamudin outside his home in Reshipora Bomai.

Sultani is said to be a Tehreek-e-Hurriyat activist.

A top police official from Sopore told this reporter that militants fired upon a civilian in Bomia Sopore injuring him critically.


“Militants shot at a civilian in Bomai. He received critical head injuries and succumbed on the way to hospital,” the police official said.

