Hurriyat activist shot dead in Sopore

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
Unidentified gunmen Saturday shot dead a Tehreek-e-Hurriyat activist in Bomai area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Reports said that unidentified gunmen fired upon Hakim-ul-Rehman Sultani, son of Moulvi Nizamudin outside his home in Reshipora Bomai.
Sultani is said to be a Tehreek-e-Hurriyat activist.
A top police official from Sopore told this reporter that militants fired upon a civilian in Bomia Sopore injuring him critically.
“Militants shot at a civilian in Bomai. He received critical head injuries and succumbed on the way to hospital,” the police official said.