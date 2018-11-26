Hurriyat, AAC hold candle-lit protest outside Jamia Masjid against killings

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 25:
Hundreds of Awami Action Committee (AAC), Hurriyat leaders and activists under Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) banner Sunday assembled outside the historic Jamia Masjid here along with people to hold candle-lit protest against the ongoing killing spree in Kashmir.
The protest was led by Hurriyat leader and AAC Youth President Sufi Mushtaq Ahmad.
In a statement AAC spokesperson said holding placards, the protestors appealed International Community to break the silence over the ‘excesses’ being committed on the people of Kashmir.
The protestors paid rich tributes to all the martyrs and prayed for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The spokesperson said that the government forces were ‘selectively killing Kashmir’s young boys at will due to the unbridled powers enjoyed by them under the draconian law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). The time and venue for the bloodbath is also selected by the forces themselves as they know that no one is going to make them accountable.’
Speaking on the occasion, Mushtaq said the painful situation in Kashmir part of a ‘well-thought out plan wherein the government forces are subjecting Kashmir’s young generation to the worst excesses. Killing of over 400 people in just 11 months by the government forces is an act of war crime.’