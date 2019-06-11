Hundreds throng annual Kheer Bhawani mela

June 11, 2019 | PTI

Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandit devotees prayed at the Ragnya Devi temple in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday as the Kheer Bhawani mela was celebrated amid chants of religious hymns and ringing of temple bells.

Nestled in the shade of mammoth Chinar trees in Tulmulla village, the temple witnessed a massive gathering of devotees, most of them Kashmiri Pandits, who have journeyed from across the country.

The Kheer Bhawani mela is one of the biggest religious functions of the Pandits.

Walking barefoot, the devotees carried rose petals and offered tribute to the goddess as men took a dip in the stream close to the shrine.

People jostled with each other to move closer to the main temple complex and offered milk and kheer (pudding) at the sacred spring.

It is believed that the colour of the water in the spring, which flows below the temple, is an indication of the valley's well-being.

Black or darkish colour of the water is believed to be a sign of inauspicious times for Kashmir. However, the water in the spring this time was clean and milky white.

The mela has become a symbol of communal harmony as Muslims in the locality make all arrangements for the devotees, including setting up of stalls for flowers and other offerings.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah also visited the shrine.

"It is good that Kashmiri Pandits have come here. I hope that God will bring the Kashmiri Pandits back sooner so that they live here and so that all Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians live together," Farooq told reporters.

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav also visited the shrine and paid the obeisance.

“I prayed for the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley. I prayed that more and more Kashmir Pandits come here," Madhav said.

The BJP leader said Muslims in the locality deserve appreciation for lending a helping hand for the festival.

The State Congress chief G A Mir, Awami Ittehad Party president Sheikh Abdul Rashid and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement president Shah Faesal also visited the shrine.