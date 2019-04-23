Hundreds of vehicles stranded as traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway

April 23, 2019 | Agencies

Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, was suspended due to landslides, official sources said on Tuesday.



Hundreds of Jammu bound vehicles, including trucks loaded with fruit, empty oil tankers, are stranded on the highway after the road was closed for traffic due to landslides on Monday afternoon.



Only stranded vehicles would be allowed before decision will be taken to resume normal traffic on the highway, sources told a news agency.