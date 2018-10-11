About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hundreds of trout fish found dead in Lolab pond

Published at October 11, 2018 12:14 AM 0Comment(s)195views

Locals blame PHE, Fisheries departments


Kupwara:

Locals are anguished over the mysterious death of trout fishe in a pond at Diver village of Lolab area in this north Kashmir district.
According to locals, hundreds of fishe were found dead in the pond water, which had apparently turned dirty. The anguished people held the departments of PHE and Fisheries responsible for the death of hundreds of fish.
The locals said that hundreds of fish died in a pond at Ganaie Mohalla, Diver, Lolab.
“The administration is well aware about the death of fishes but they didn’t take any serious step to investigate the cause of death. Not a single officer paid a visit to the pond,” they said adding, “We think some poison has been sprayed in the pond.”
The people have appealed SDM Lolab to take strong notice of the matter and serious measures to save thousands of trout fish in the pond. When contacted, SDM Lolab, Ahmed Hussain said he would look into the matter.

 

