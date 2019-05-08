Hundreds of Govt schools functioning from unsafe buildings

May 08, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Hundreds of government-run schools in Valley are either abandoned or functioning from unsafe buildings as the engineering wing of Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has failed to audit the structures.

The Division I and II of engineering wing of the department is supposed to audit the buildings to declare whether they are safe or unsafe for schooling or there is any need to renovate any particular school.

Budgam

Officials said at least 40 government school buildings are unsafe in the central Kashmir district.

CEO Budgam, Fatima Tak said some school buildings constructed under erstwhile scheme Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) are developing cracks and suffered damages.

She said 6-7 school buildings have suffered damages in Beerwah zone.

“We don’t call them unsafe. The damages are being repaired,” the CEO said.

Tak, however, said they have got inputs that some school buildings are unsafe in the district.

“In Budgam zone we have been informed that Primary School (PS) Chakgago is unsafe and 6 schools in Beerwah zone are also unsafe,” she said.

She said in Nagam zone, seven school buildings are unsafe. “These include PS Laden, PS Khirigund, Middle School (MS) Chera, MS Kumar Mohalla, PS Magarey Mohalla Bongam and BHS Badipora.”

The CEO said in Chadoora zone, 7 buildings are said to be unsafe but classwork is taking place there.

“In zone Khansahab, there are 4-5 unsafe school buildings; 5 in Daigam zone, 9 in Khag while in Hatpanzoo a school building is unsafe,” he said.

Tak said she would be visiting the school buildings, which are said to be unsafe

“These schools have not been declared unsafe by engineering wing of DSEK or Roads and Building (RnB) department but by teachers and officials posted there,” she said.

Ganderbal

In central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, 14 schools of three zones have been declared unsafe.

Sources said apart from these 14 unsafe schools, the MS Gund in Hariganwan zone has two cracked buildings, which are also unsafe.

In Tulmulla zone, MS Waheedpora is also in dilapidated condition, they said.

Section Officer of the planning department at CEO office in Ganderbal district, Abdul Rashid said, “We have accommodated the students of unsafe schools in nearby government institutions.”

In Tulmulla zone of Ganderbal district, the unsafe school building includes Government Boys Higher Secondary School (GBHSS) Kurhama, GHSS Wakura, Government Middle School (GMS) Wahidpora, GMS Kurhama and GMS Chanthan.

In Kangan zone, five schools have been declared unsafe and these include GMS Margund, GMS Barnbugh, GMS Kralkhani Tangdaji, Government Primary School (GPS) Satrina and GPS Sahipora Wayil.

Likewise, in main zone of the district, four schools have been declared unsafe. These include Government Boys Middle School (GBMS) Urpash, GMS Hakim Gund, GPS Bota Bagh Serch and GPS Busserbugh.

Rashid said the schools were declared unsafe before 26-10-2018.

“We are now taking some buildings on rent to accommodate the students of unsafe schools,” he said.

Pulwama

In south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, at least 38 school buildings have been declared unsafe.

The schools buildings declared unsafe include PS Ukhoo in Zone Kakapora, one building of Government High School (GHS) Rajpora; PS Ashajipora of Awantipora zone, MS Katipora, UPS Jowbhera; UPS Aripal, Government High School (GHS) Devar, PS Kachaskjout, Upper Primary School (UPS) Aditrag of Shadimarg zone, UPS Bagh-Sangerwani in Shadimarg zone and GHS Banderpora in Zone Tahab.

CEO Pulwama Naseem ul Gani said no schooling was going on in the buildings declared unsafe by engineering wing.

“We have alternate structures available,” he said.

Gani said in Pulwama district, about 237 government school buildings have been abandoned and lying defunct.

“These school building are safe but no student is enrolled in these schools,” he said adding, “The students who were enrolled in these schools were clubbed with nearby schools at a distance of 500 meters.”

These schools include UPS Arigam, UPS Tengpona, PS Sirnoo, PS Bandzoo, and GMS Banoora.

Shopian

In south Kashmir’s Shopian district, there are 40 unsafe school buildings.

Sectional Officer (SO) of planning department at CEO Shopian, Tawseef Ahmad said, “We have 5-6 unsafe school buildings in the district and we have also sent a list of nearly 40 schools to Executive Engineer of education wing Division II for auditing.”

“The CEO has submitted the list to the ex-engineer of education department for declaring these buildings unsafe,” he said.

An official of Education department said, “Government Boys Higher Secondary School (BHSS) Shopian has two unsafe buildings out of a total number of six structures; GHS Rawalpora has one unsafe building out of three structures, GHS Vehil has one unsafe out of two buildings and UPS Zawoora has also one unsafe building”.

Director School Education Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Malik said the schools, which were affected in 2014 floods, got revival package from different projects.

“I think there is no issue of fund flow but at some places, we have land issues,” he said.

Executive engineers of Division I and II of DSEK’s engineering wing department were not available for their comments.



