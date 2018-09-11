Hundreds of forest trees face axe for Ladakh-Ganderbal transmission line

Locals appeal Governor for intervention
Ganderbal, Sep 10 :
A transmission company which is executing work on Ladakh to Alastang Ganderbal 220 KV transmission line axing and uprooting of hundreds of green gold trees in Sindh forest range Division Ganderbal.
Reliable sources said that the company axing and uprooting hundreds of forest trees during laying of this transmission line.
Sources further revealed that more than 396 forest trees (Kail) have been cut down and uprooted in compartment number 23C and 22C of sindh forest division Ganderbal only under the garb of laying 220 KV transmission line.tree cutters are also used to uproot the trees, he said.
Our environment is under threat, we appealed the Governor to initiate step into this issue which has caused huge loss to our environment and forests, said locals.
Locals further said the company has uprooted and axed hundreds of green gold. There is no clarity how many trees were to be felled in Forests, they said.
Locals added this has not only caused damage to environment but has caused loot to state exchequer as well.
The electricity supply system of Ladakh region is currently isolated from the Northern Grid and fed through local small hydro generation and diesel generator sets.
The region is experiencing energy shortage and accordingly to overcome this shortage, 220 KV Transmission Line has been planned to improve reliability of power supply through interconnection with the Northern Grid.
The sanctioned cost of the Project is Rs 1,788 crore. The cost of the project will be borne by the Centre and State in the ratio of 95:5. The project was approved in January 2014. Once completed the project will feed power to Ladakh region and interlink J&K’s existing 66 KV system. (KNS)