Hundreds attend LeT militant’s funeral in Sopore

Ishfaq had joined militancy in July 2018
Noor ul HaqSopore, March 04:
At least two rounds of funeral prayers were held for Lashkar-e-Toiba militant Ishfaq Majeed Mir, who was killed in an encounter with troops at Handwara in Kupwara, at his ancestral village Brath Kalan area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.
Ishfaq along with his associate was killed in a 3-day long gunfight with forces at Babagund village of Langate in Handwara yesterday. Five forces’ personnel were also killed in the gunfight while a civilian Waseem Ahmed died in forces firing on protestors near the encounter site.
Braving rains and cold weather, thousands of people including women and children from Brath Kalan, Gund Brath, Bomai, Rafiabad ,Sopore and adjacent villages assembled at native village of deceased Lashkar militant and participated in his funeral prayers.
Two rounds of funeral prayers were held for the deceased militant.
Later, Ishfaq’s body was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Brath Kalan amid chanting of pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans.
Body of Ishfaq was handed over to his family at around 11pm on Sunday.
Ishfaq Majeed Mir, 23 son of Abdul Majeed Mir, a resident of Brath Kalan village of Sopore had left home on July 6, 2018 to join militant ranks.
He was studying in BSc 2nd year when he joined militant ranks.
He is survived by aged parents, two young brothers and two sisters.
Police sources said Ishfaq gave tough time to forces during the gunfight in Handwara.
“He had earlier escaped from forces cordon many a times in last few months. He was very witty and intelligent. Unlike south Kashmir, the local militants from Zainageer belt of Sopore seldom post their videos on social media, thus making it a bit tough for forces to track their exact locations,” they said.
The mobile internet service was restored in Sopore on Monday afternoon after being suspended on Friday following eruption of encounter at Babagund, Handwara.