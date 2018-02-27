Hundreds attend funeral of slain cop in Shopian

Shafat MirShopian:
Farooq Ahmad Yatoo, the slain policeman, who was killed in Soura attack on Sunday evening, was laid to rest at his native village, Keegam area of Shopian district on Monday morning.
The funeral was attended by hundreds of locals and his sobbing relatives.
Farooq was killed on Sunday evening, when militants fired upon him in Soura area of Srinagar where he was guarding the residence of Hurriyat (M) leader, Fazal-Haq Qureshi. The assailants also snatched the service rifle from the cop before fleeing from the spot.
Farooq was working in the police department since last seven years.
“Initially, he worked as a special police officer (SPO). It was in 2013 when he was recruited as constable in the police department,” says one of his relatives.
Farooq is survived by two children, both minors, which include a five year old daughter and two year old son, his aged parents, wife and an unmarried brother.
“Farooq’s brother, Muhammad Iqbal, could not reach on time for his funeral as he is currently working in Saudi Arabia. Farooq’s little son cannot even understand that his father is no more as he is unaware about as to what even a death means,” Farooq’s relatives said.
“None of the top police officials bothered to visit his home since yesterday and it was in-charge of Keegam police post who visited our home last evening but since then no one from police or civil administration came here to at least offer comfort to the bereaved family. Farooq laid down his life in the line of duty”, said a relative of slain policeman.
