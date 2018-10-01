Hunar-e-Kashmir held at SKICC

Winners of all competitions awarded
Srinagar, Sep 30 (KNS):
The Chinar Corps conducted the second edition of the annual Chinar Youth Festival at SKICC, Srinagar on 29thSep 2018 comprising Hunar-e-Kashmir, an array of events and competitions for the children from all over Kashmir and culminating in a scintillating musical performance by the renowned Bollywood singer Javed Ali.
Governor of J&K, Satya Pal Malik was the Chief Guest for the event.
Kashmir abounds in myriad multifaceted talents but most aspiring youth cannot showcase their talent due to lack of opportunities, security situation plus difficult terrain, poor infrastructure and communication network especially in the mountains.
Hunar-e-Kashmir provided a platform to such hidden talents of Kashmir.
Participants in large numbers came from all over the Valley as well as remote places in the mountains close to the Line of Control.
They participated in solo and group singing, instrumental music, painting and calligraphy.
To add flavour to the main event, a Mountain Cycle Adventure Rally from Bandipur to SKICC and Jhelum Football Tournament for boys and girls at Srinagar were also conducted.
The final match was played between Govt Girls School Kothibagh and Mallinson Girls School which was won by the spirited Mallinson girls. In the boys final SP Govt Higher Secondary School beat CFA Football Academy Soitang to lift the title.
The winners of all the competitions were given prizes by the Governor at SKICC.
Kashmiri youth is excelling in sports and creative arts at national and international level. There are several youth icons in various fields from the Valley.
The sportspersons from Kashmir who participated in the recent Asian Games, including Bhanu Pratap, Bronze medalist in Wushu, were also felicitated by the Governor.
Insha Quazi, a young entrepreneur, also received a special token of appreciation.
The youth festival was conducted to channelise the energy of the youth to creative and constructive pursuits plus motivate them to participate in the national cause wholeheartedly.
The young generation got an opportunity to exchange ideas and promote bonhomie. The event unearthed many budding talents in the field of music and creative arts.
The musical show by Javed Ali and presence of film and TV artists provided wholesome entertainment and highlighted the improved security situation as well as the yearning of the locals to return to normalcy.
Governor complimented the event and the initiative taken by Chinar Corps and also encouraged the youth with assurance of development of infrastructure and conduct of several major events in future.
The Chinar Corps expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Governor for his kind patronage and all other agencies who made the event a grand success. (KNS)