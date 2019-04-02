About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Humbled by PM Modi's attention to my speeches: Omar

 National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah Monday said he was humbled by the attention paid by Narendra Modi to his speeches after the prime minister hit out at the Congress over his remarks advocating a separate "Sadar-e-Riyasat" (president) and PM for Jammu and Kashmir.
"I'm humbled by the attention PM Modi pays to my speeches & very grateful to the social media cell of the BJP for highlighting my speech today, especially by WhatsApp'ing it to journalists. Your reach is far greater than mine," Omar wrote on Twitter.
He was reacting to Modi's remarks made during a speech in Hyderabad, in which he cornered the Congress and the grand alliance parties demanding to know if they supported the NC leader's pitch for a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir.
In a series of tweets after PM’s attack, Omar said the NC had always stood for the restoration of the terms of accession which Maharaja Hari Singh negotiated for J&K in 1947 & we have done so unashamedly.
"What takes me to the cleaners? I don't need other parties to support our stand. @JKNC_ has always stood for the restoration of the original terms of accession so there is NOTHING new in this. You guys must be really desperate when the Hon PM makes this an election issue," he said.
"Most grateful to Hon (honourable) PM Modi Sahib for taking my humble speech & giving it a nation platform. @JKNC_ has always stood for the original terms of accession & will continue to fight for those. For the record we don't need other parties to endorse our position," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in another tweet.
He also told the Congress and other opposition parties not to hesitate to distance themselves from his speech.
"Dear friends in the Congress & other opposition parties. Please don't hesitate to distance yourselves from my speech of today. In fact call Modi's bluff by doing exactly that," the NC leader said.

 

