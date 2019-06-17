Humans can’t afford advancements at the cost of Nature

June 17, 2019 | Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Bhat

Technological advancements at the cost of rampant pollution are no way forward

Teach and learn a subject as it demands, logical teaching-learning is achievable too. The motto of teaching-learning should be oriented to serve nature and humanity alike. The only self sustaining and self propagating thing in this universe is nature. We, the humans are by nature and nature is not by us. Humans at present are doing great disservice to nature by repeatedly interfering and tampering in natural courses/phenomenon.

Technological advancements at the cost of rampant pollution are no way forward. We, the humans pollute the nature and the nature slaps us back harder but we the greedy species act as ignorant and pretend as if all is good. Nature itself is a big school and all the biodiversity present in it plays different roles within this nature school. Some animals and plants act as facilitators and instructors, while others act as teachers and engineers. Let me give an example, the three best friends of a farmer are earthworms, honeybees and goats. Without them farming is un-natural. To explain this, earthworm takes best care of the soil than any other best quality fertilizer. Earthworm is a best soil engineer vis-à-vis maintaining the quality ofsoil. Without honeybees’ farmer can’t harvest fruits from his garden/orchad, honeybees are great pollinators, and pollination is a pre-requisite process for fruit development. Goats mostly eat up unwanted weeds present in a farmland. These three wonderful animals give humans and nature a great service. They help farmers in farmingat zero cost and at the same time doesn’t pollute thenature but help the nature in its self sustanence.

Within the above context, it is very much possible to partly but permanently shift our policies of education. We need to bring in nature to help us in teaching-learning processes. We need to take lessons of self sustanence and self propagation from the nature.

We invented fastest means of transportation but at the coat of environmental pollution. To enhance crop productivity we synthesized fertilizers, pesticides, hormones and genetically modified crops, with these advancementswe polluted our water resources greatly. Furthermore human health is under tremendous stress.Variety of diseases have inflicted humans and other animals alike thanks to polluted water and food sources which are grown under the influence of pesticides and fertilizers. Humans are now fastlyrealizing that green (organic) farming concept should become aglobal reality.

Revolution of internet and electronics has revolutionized all spheres of life including education. But it has its demerits attached. Rampant use of electronics and internet in education is like rampant use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides in farming.Fertilizers and pesticides have increased crop production but it has made soil and water resources dull and unsafe.

While humans aspire to touch the moon and the stars, they must remember that they can’t destroy the earth, the water and the air; Earth being a launching pad for humans to travel to moon while water and air is the minimum food they would require to continue such journeys.

(Author is Lecturer at Govt. Degree College Pattan)

bhatashraf@gmail.com