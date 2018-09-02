Dr. Arshed Iqbal Dar
You know, humans are in transmutation and this becomes clear when they look into their being and changing. They were sperm drops and became infants. From infancy they arrived at youth and adulthood, from youth they arrived at maturity, and from maturity to senility. Finally life itself is nullified and there remains a body without the anima. The body is also nullified and falls apart.
Thus it is clear that the human body dwells in change and transmutation and doesnot last in one place. In the same way, the human soul is changing and passing from state to state. During this transmutation, one who knows his soul, knows his lord.
The Holy Quran frequently refers to God’s activity in the womb and after. The clay is not sufficiently moulded to accept the divine breath untill the end of the fourth month. Then the angel blows the spirit into the body.
If we talk about body only then it is biological one but as far as God’s radiance is concerned viz. angelic light, which is alive and totally different from physical light, which is life less, is something else.
You know, physical light illuminates but angelic light also enlightens. To turn a lamp is one thing, to give knowledge through an angelic apparitation is something else.
Allamah Iqbal (RA) during his tenure of life, stressed on the struggle against evil, which is incumbent upon man and is his duty and destiny as the vicegerent of God.
The first rose which bloomed in the spring of the rose garden of the East, a revivalist and rejuvenator of the Islamic thought, who delved deep into the ocean of the Eastern as well as the Western learning and brought out pearls from both.
Allamah Iqbal (RA) had written the following verses a few days before his death vis-a-viswill the departed melody return or not? Will the breeze from Hijaz come or not? This Faqir’s days have come to an end, Will another knower of the secret come or not? And on 21 April 1938, Allamah Iqbal (RA) left for heavenly abode.
You know, the provision of every felicity is knowledge and certainty, while the root of every wretchedness is doubt and ignorance.
In the present scenario, we are in the midst of storm, our deeds have turned everything profound into profane. Ladies and gentlemen, we cry over stones but have no tear for the thousands we blind, maim, kill, rape, and slaughter.
Our eyes are dry, but our mouths are wet, and tongues lolling, waiting to pounce on the weak to tear their flesh and bones apart.
We forefix ourselves as the educated youth of the society but unfortunately we are still mal-educated.
Education means enabling the mind to find out ultimate truth which emancipates us from the bondage of the dust and gives us the wealth, not of things but of inner light, not of power but of love.
Unfortunately, we are favouring nepotism, mobocracy, flipping a bitch, creating perplex, flummoxed and traumatized situations.
The rule of unconscious nature in the world of delusion is this- Whoever is more dishonourable and fiercer is greater in the fancy and supposition of others.
But if we want to understand the true nature of the cosmos, it is sufficient to have functioning senses, a rational mind and the desire to understand.
Introspection will led anyone to see levels of perception and awareness within self and these levels of awareness reflect the structure of the outside world.
Author is Assistant Professor Zoology, Govt. Degree College Sumbal