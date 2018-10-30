Humanity is still alive

Bilal Ahmad Naik
Humanity is a cherished value. Sans it we differ from beasts only in semblance. It is a feeling that nullifies the barriers of religion, caste, color, ethnicity, creed and interstate frontiers. To put it in a succinct, simple way- you saw an old lady carrying a heavy bag and you volunteered to lift it for her. On the occasion of Eid you brought some clothes for the poor children in your vicinity by cutting short your expenses. You are humane and that is what humanity is all about.
All said, do we find its traces anywhere in this materialistic world. In the rat race of proliferating our wealth we usually forget the downtrodden lot around us. Humanity is almost an anachronism in the modern world. We realize the importance of humanity and keep it in high regard in principle. But when it comes to putting it in practice, most of us stay back.
In this selfish era where everybody is busy in managing his own business and has no time to even think of helping the impoverished ones, there is still a hope in the form of some magnanimous human beings. Muhammad HussainZaffar is a live example of it. He takes helping needy ones as an obligation. Besides being a renowned broadcaster he is a celebrated social media scribe and people admire his unabated posts, wit, sense of humor and particularly the short Urdu afsanchas. But little do people know about the compassionate human being behind those posts.
I knew him more as a Facebook friend, a bit closer than my other virtual friends. I knew him as a kind-hearted man, the reason I approached him for the cause but its domino effect was that it instilled in me the belief that humanity still exists.
It was June 2017. I came to know about a patient who resides at a distance of five kilometres from my village. He is suffering from acute Myeloid Leukemia. His medical documents revealed that it was a LAMA (Left AgainstMedical Advice) case.
This poor, 15 year-old-boy had to return home after a few days leaving the treatment midway because of his parents’ unawareness and financial constraints. This poor ST family had left their beloved son to the mercy of God. We tried to gather support for him at the local level.
I approached some significant personalities and organizations for his help. We launched a campaign of fundraising for him on social media. All ended in rejection, dejection and disappointment. Hopeless and helpless I was almost deciding to quit. Then this man with golden heart came to this boy's rescue. Realizing the gravity of the issue and trusting me he posted the agonizing story of this poor young boy to Facebook.
As anticipated and owing to his trustworthiness the post went viral. It was on expected lines and to be honest it was the only job that I expected from him- bestowing credibility to the fundraising campaign. But he did not stop there.
Once he started working on it, he passionately sank into it. He felt the pain, evaluated the ways he could contribute and zealously invested his sincere efforts to help the poor guy. He imposed on himself the responsibility of working for it and didn’t look back till the process reached to a level where there was no need to continue the campaign. He strained and overburdened himself.
He would seek, inter alia, report of daily contributions to the account, condition of the patient, estimated expenses, every day and would remain in touch to ensure that the poor soul could be helped to the maximum possible level.
The task had to be completed fast or it would have proved a futile exercise. He knew that we had to meet a deadline and I remember he would devote his all leisure time towards garnering support for the patient. It was third day of the campaign and the response slowed down. Finding him in depression, I had to soothe him with a fake assurance that some NGO had come forward to take the whole responsibility.
Otherwise, I had found him not in a position to deliver his official duties. He had taken this assignment as a mission. Being a regular Facebook user you would usually see him posting his viewpoints about everything happening in the world around him. But his Facebook timeline of those days is witness to the fact that he did not want to miss any platform to help that poor soul.
His most of the posts were to motivate the people to contribute to the cause. He was so much particular about it and his complete involvement with the cause could be gauged from the fact that his 10 year old daughter was forcing him to donate the amount that she had got as Eidi to the patient’s account.
He would always be there to suggest measures to motivate people to contribute to the cause. He would always advise me not to miss any opportunity to get some help for the poor soul even if the contribution amounts to a meagre amount of rupees 100.
Gradually, the mission succeeded with the help of all those who contributed with whatever amount they could. The patient is now doing comparatively well, thanks to the benevolent people who made it possible by donating whatever amount they could.
The great lesson that I learned from this experience was that there are many people who want to help the needy and there's no dearth of people who are in need but the problem is that Very few people are ready to come forward to bridge the gap.
HussainZaffar may not be the only one of his kind but unfortunately such great personalities and their contributions go unnoticed. Need is to explore such people and to export them.
It will not only encourage them to carry forward their good work that is the need of the hour but it can serve as inspiration and motivation for other people to follow the suit.
naikbilalahmad2@gmail.com