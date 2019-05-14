Humanity ashamed: NC

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Party functionaries meet, demand exemplary punishment to the accused

A meet of party functionaries was held at party headquarters Nawa- e- Subha, Srinagar, condemning the heart wrenching and horrendous rape of a minor girl in Sumbal. The meet was presided over by Party’s general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar.

Party General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar while condemning the incident said, “Not until half of our population represented by women and girls can live free from fear, violence and everyday insecurity, can we think of a developed state. The rape incident of a minor girl that has occurred the other day has ashamed the humanity. The perpetrators of the heinous crime should be given exemplary punishment. The sexual assaults on the women folk have seen an exponential increase in the past few decades. We condemn the incident in unequivocal terms. The society should come out against such cases and other heinous crimes against the women. It is unarguably a monstrous crime that needs to be deplored by all notwithstanding caste or other considerations in the strongest terms. The party stands in unison with the affected family in their trying times.”

Party’s senior leaders Nasir Aslam Wani, Muhammad Akbar lone, Shariefu din Shariq, Mir Saifullah, Javed Dar, Farooq Shah, Irfan Shah, Peer Afaq, Imran Nabi Dar, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, GN Tailbali, and Muhammad Shafi were present in the meet.

While impressing on the need of having the case tried by Fast track court, Sagar said, “We welcome the constitution of SIT into the case. Now the governor administration should get the case tried in a time bound manner in order to serve speedy justice to the victim girl. Moreover it is the time for the society to rise above all political and other considerations and show solidarity with the victim and her family,” adding, “It is disturbing to see what is happening in our society which once was illustrious for its human values and piety. The gut wrenching incident demand solemn introspection by our society. We as a society have to come forward to ensure that such incidents do not recur. Teachers, religious personalities and parents have a pivotal role to play towards inculcating humanistic values in the new generation.”

Those who were present in the meet urged the people to strike unity and not let anyone disturb age old traditions of brotherhood and tolerance during these trying times. The leaders demanded a water tight and thorough probe into the incident so that the culprit stands no chance to walk free.

Minor girl’s rape blot on Kashmir’s social fabric: Cong

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has strongly condemned the rape of three-year-old in Bandipora district—describing the incident as very shameful, heinous and blot on rich culture of Kashmir.

The party seeks exemplary punishment to the culprit, on fast track basis in order to send a strong message that such incident in the society would not go unheard, unpunished.

In a statement issued here, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee has strongly condemned the rape of three year old and said Congress Party feels anguished and pained over this shameful act and demands exemplary punishment to this culprit, on fast tract basis and emphasize investigating agencies to ensure that the culprit is punished at the earliest.

“The crime committed on three year old was crime against humanity and should not be tolerated,” JKPCC said.

The entire rank and file of Congress party feels highly concerned about the crime committed on just a three year old child and expressed their disappointment over this shameful act committee in Bandipora district.