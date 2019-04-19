About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 19, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Human shield victim doesn’t vote

He was part of a medical team on poll duty: CMO

Farooq Ahmad Dar, who hogged international headlines after an Army officer used him as a human shield during bypolls to Srinagar parliamentary seat in April 2017 to protect his convoy from stone pelting, Thursday didn’t vote and was deputed with a medical team for poll duty.
Dar was part of a medical team comprising a doctor and other officials, who were deployed at Model Polling Station setup at Government Higher Secondary School Khanshib in Budgam.
“He was part of medical team on election duty,” Chief Medical Officer Budgam, Nazir Ahmad Bhat told Rising Kashmir.
Dar has been working as a consolidated sweeper on a salary of rupees 840 per month at a hospital in Khansahib, Budgam since 2005.
On April 9, 2017, Dar was tied to bonnet of an army jeep by Army Major Leetul Gogoi of 53 RR, a picture which had gone viral across the world, triggering outrage and criticism.
The incident had happened at Utiligam village, some 16 kilometres from Chill, when Dar was on way to his sister’s house to attend a condolence meet after casting his vote at a polling station setup at his village for the 2017 Srinagar parliamentary by-polls.
Since Dar was on medical duty, he didn’t cast his vote this time.
Rising Kashmir visited to Chill-Brass, a remote village located near a mountain, but neither Dar nor his mother was at home.
“Till the last hour, Dar and his mother didn’t turn up at the polling station. They didn’t vote,” said Booth Level Officer (BLO) of Chill, Showkat Ahmad.
Dar was among 890 listed voters in Chill and most of the voters from the village stayed away from polls. Dar figured at 641 in the electoral list but the officials couldn’t tick mark his name.
Those who exercised their franchise said they voted in hope of development in the village which has a population of around 2000 people.
Ghulam Mohammad Mir, who cast his vote at Chill Polling station, said the situation of the village on the developmental was so grim that even political figures keep themselves away from visiting the village.
“We only vote for the development. We vote for the construction of a bridge which would ease the road connectivity to the village,” Mir said.
Dar was married in February. His spouse also didn’t vote as she has not been enlisted yet in the electoral rolls.
The State Human Rights Commission had recommended Rs 10 lakh compensation to Dar. However, the direction was not implemented by the State government.
The then PDP-BJP government did not uphold the SHRC ruling and the matter is under consideration in the court.
The Army had also awarded Major Gogoi.

 

Latest News

GoI suspends cross LoC trade via Salamabad, Chakan-da-Bagh

GoI suspends cross LoC trade via Salamabad, Chakan-da-Bagh

Apr 18 | Agencies
Srinagar records 7% polling till 5 PM, lowest in the constituency

Srinagar records 7% polling till 5 PM, lowest in the constituency

Apr 18 | Rising Kashmir News
DEO Kishtwar suspends Presiding Officer, PET

DEO Kishtwar suspends Presiding Officer, PET

Apr 18 | Agencies
India drops down on World Press Freedom Index

India drops down on World Press Freedom Index

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
Modi disrespected law by giving ticket to Pragya Thakur, alleges Soz

Modi disrespected law by giving ticket to Pragya Thakur, alleges Soz

Apr 18 | Agencies
LS Polls: 29.6 percent polling upto 1 PM

LS Polls: 29.6 percent polling upto 1 PM

Apr 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar, Mehbooba spar on twitter

Omar, Mehbooba spar on twitter

Apr 18 | Agencies
Nepal launches its first satellite from US

Nepal launches its first satellite from US

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
Man hurls shoes at BJP leaders who were defending Sadhvi Pragya, Hindu ...

Man hurls shoes at BJP leaders who were defending Sadhvi Pragya, Hindu ...

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
Clashes erupt between youth and government forces in Budgam

Clashes erupt between youth and government forces in Budgam

Apr 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Shutdown being observed in Kashmir on poll day

Shutdown being observed in Kashmir on poll day

Apr 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Srinagar LS seat: Presiding officer of polling booth suffers heart att ...

Srinagar LS seat: Presiding officer of polling booth suffers heart att ...

Apr 18 | Agencies
14 passengers shot dead by terrorists in Balochistan

14 passengers shot dead by terrorists in Balochistan

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
LS Polls: 6.1 pc voting in 2nd phase with lowest turnout 0.9% in Srina ...

LS Polls: 6.1 pc voting in 2nd phase with lowest turnout 0.9% in Srina ...

Apr 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Train service suspended in Kashmir

Train service suspended in Kashmir

Apr 18 | Rising Kashmir News
LS Polls: 2.8 pc voting in Ramban constituency till 9 AM

LS Polls: 2.8 pc voting in Ramban constituency till 9 AM

Apr 18 | Tahir Mushtaq
Polling begins in Srinagar PC on dull note

Polling begins in Srinagar PC on dull note

Apr 18 | Agencies
Mobile internet service snapped in Srinagar

Mobile internet service snapped in Srinagar

Apr 18 | Agencies
4 CRPF personnel injured in Budgam road accident

4 CRPF personnel injured in Budgam road accident

Apr 18 | Agencies
3 forces personnel injured in militant attacks in south Kashmir

3 forces personnel injured in militant attacks in south Kashmir

Apr 18 | Agencies
Death toll rises to 60 in rain related incidents in four states

Death toll rises to 60 in rain related incidents in four states

Apr 18 | RK Web News
Netanyahu formally named next Israeli PM

Netanyahu formally named next Israeli PM

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
Polling begins for 2nd phase of LS polls

Polling begins for 2nd phase of LS polls

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
29 German tourists killed in Portuguese bus crash

29 German tourists killed in Portuguese bus crash

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 19, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Human shield victim doesn’t vote

He was part of a medical team on poll duty: CMO

              

Farooq Ahmad Dar, who hogged international headlines after an Army officer used him as a human shield during bypolls to Srinagar parliamentary seat in April 2017 to protect his convoy from stone pelting, Thursday didn’t vote and was deputed with a medical team for poll duty.
Dar was part of a medical team comprising a doctor and other officials, who were deployed at Model Polling Station setup at Government Higher Secondary School Khanshib in Budgam.
“He was part of medical team on election duty,” Chief Medical Officer Budgam, Nazir Ahmad Bhat told Rising Kashmir.
Dar has been working as a consolidated sweeper on a salary of rupees 840 per month at a hospital in Khansahib, Budgam since 2005.
On April 9, 2017, Dar was tied to bonnet of an army jeep by Army Major Leetul Gogoi of 53 RR, a picture which had gone viral across the world, triggering outrage and criticism.
The incident had happened at Utiligam village, some 16 kilometres from Chill, when Dar was on way to his sister’s house to attend a condolence meet after casting his vote at a polling station setup at his village for the 2017 Srinagar parliamentary by-polls.
Since Dar was on medical duty, he didn’t cast his vote this time.
Rising Kashmir visited to Chill-Brass, a remote village located near a mountain, but neither Dar nor his mother was at home.
“Till the last hour, Dar and his mother didn’t turn up at the polling station. They didn’t vote,” said Booth Level Officer (BLO) of Chill, Showkat Ahmad.
Dar was among 890 listed voters in Chill and most of the voters from the village stayed away from polls. Dar figured at 641 in the electoral list but the officials couldn’t tick mark his name.
Those who exercised their franchise said they voted in hope of development in the village which has a population of around 2000 people.
Ghulam Mohammad Mir, who cast his vote at Chill Polling station, said the situation of the village on the developmental was so grim that even political figures keep themselves away from visiting the village.
“We only vote for the development. We vote for the construction of a bridge which would ease the road connectivity to the village,” Mir said.
Dar was married in February. His spouse also didn’t vote as she has not been enlisted yet in the electoral rolls.
The State Human Rights Commission had recommended Rs 10 lakh compensation to Dar. However, the direction was not implemented by the State government.
The then PDP-BJP government did not uphold the SHRC ruling and the matter is under consideration in the court.
The Army had also awarded Major Gogoi.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;