Human rights violations in Kashmir go unnoticed: Hurriyat (M)

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) on Friday alleged that the human rights violations in Kashmir region were going “unnoticed.”
In a statement issued here, the Hurriyat (M) spokesperson said that that the “aggressive” policy and approach of New Delhi toward people of Kashmir was becoming “more brutal and aggressive”. It said that almost every day “Kashmiri youth are being killed and targeted ruthlessly.”
The Hurriyat lashed out at the present government in Kashmir over the strict imposition of curfew across downtown for the third consecutive day and locking down of historic and grand masjid of Kashmir, the Jama Masjid, for 2nd consecutive week and 15th time this year by disallowing the people from offering the congregational prayers on Fridays there thereby hurting the religious sentiments of thousands of people across the Valley, terming it as a direct interference into the religious affairs.
The Hurriyat strongly denounced the continuous house confinement of its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq thereby barring him from carrying out his social, religious and political activities and termed “it as an utter frustration on part of the authorities and sheer vendetta.” Hurriyat urged the world community including UN, OIC and other organisations across the globe to take serious note of alleged “human rights violations, killings, maiming and thrashing of youth, men and women, arrest of leaders.”