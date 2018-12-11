Kashmir witnessed shutdown on December 10, the day that is observed as International Human Rights Day, following a strike call given by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to protest human rights violations in the state. The same day JRL also shot a letter and urged United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to take steps to resolve the Kashmir issue. Hurriyat leaders for over a week now have persistently raised the issue of HR violations in Kashmir and have demanded action against the violators. This year, in June 2018, United Nations Human Rights Office published its first report on human rights violations and abuses in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The report released by former UN High Commissioner Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein held the Government of India responsible for failing to stop HR violations in the state. In September UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, while addressing the 39th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, said that earlier report on Kashmir (that was released by Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein) has not been followed up with meaningful improvements. Bachelet said “In Kashmir, our recent report on the human rights situation has not been followed up with meaningful improvements, or even open and serious discussions on how the grave issues raised could be addressed. The people of Kashmir have exactly the same rights to justice and dignity as people all over the world, and we urge the authorities to respect them. The Office continues to request permission to visit both sides of the Line of Control, and in the meantime, will continue its monitoring and reporting.” The 49-page UN report incriminates armed forces for rights violations in Kashmir during their operations. Of late, the governments’ (both state government and Government of India) failure to stop civilian killings and pellet fury in Kashmir, the two critical violations, have kept the region on boil with protests and bloodshed continuing unabated. The case of the youngest pellet victim, of eighteen months old Hiba Nisar, should have opened the eyes of those running the governments and banned the pellet guns and their indiscriminate use in Kashmir to quell the protests. It didn’t happen, and the baggage of human rights violations has only gained weight in Kashmir with other serious violations like the notorious human-shield incident wherein armed forces tied a civilian to a military jeep and paraded through villages, thousands of pellet cases where the victims have lost one or both their eyes or hundreds of civilian killings. One of the stumbling blocks towards ending rights violation in Kashmir has been the approach of the armed forces and governments that continue to shield the former.