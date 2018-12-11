Dr.Khurshid Ahmad Tariq
Since 1950, 10th December is celebrated as the Human Rights Day worldwide. This write-up is purely focussed on the rights humans have at the level of genes called as Human Genetic Rights (HGRs) adopted by the general assembly of the UNO in the year 1998 in the famous convention “The Universal Declaration on the Human Genome and Human Rights”.
The basic purpose of this article is awareness of the people about these rights and the need to safeguard them in view of the advancements made in human genome editing.
Human genome is spread to 23 pairs of DNA molecules in every cell consisting of about 25000-30000 genes. Genes are simply the specific lengths of DNA and make a unique blueprint for every physical and biological characteristic of an individual.
An error in just one gene and in some instances, even the alteration of a single nucleotide of a gene can be the cause for a serious medical condition including cancer.
Gene technology and biomedicine is an offshoot of human intervention to nature and evolved to treat genetic diseases for betterment and improvement of human race.
Although achievements of genome editing technologies are remarkable in improving human health and transforming society but at the same time it has given rise to serious ethical implications and violated the basic human genetic rights. Genetic privacy too is a fundamental human right as is right to privacy at other levels.
Due to emergence of diversity of opinions and approaches towards the use of gene technologies, one can definitely ask a question, is bioethics capable of addressing the complex problems and implications of these technologies in real sense.
Let us understand why genetic privacy needs to be protected for every human being. Genetic information is ultra-sensitive and DNA can reveal an extraordinary information like personal capability, longevity, familial relationships, medical/illness history, genetic predisposition for crimes and illicit behaviour, predisposition for certain diseases and mental sickness about a person. Such information is prone to be misused and abused by the concerned agencies.
Therefore, there are dangers and privacy issues of DNA testing (finger printing and profiling) too although it has become an indispensable part of our life in solving the day to day criminal cases and family disputes.
Every human being is unique in terms of its genetic composition and has the privacy rights over it under the ambit of broad human rights.
The slight variations in the human genome across the individuals contribute to the uniqueness and individuality of each human being-the rationale for human genetic rights.
Therefore, reaffirming the fundamental principle of respect for human dignity and the prohibition of all forms of discrimination based on genetic characteristics needs to be protected.
Many international declarations and genetic bills of rights, legislative policies, laws and regulations to protect social, ethical and environmental implications of genetic technologies, to ensure the respect, dignity and privacy at the level of genome are already in vogue.
The prominent being Council of Europe’s Convention, UNESCO’s international declaration on the human genome and human rights (1997) and the UNO’s The Universal Declaration on the Human Genome and Human Rights (1998).
Despite all these declarations, conventions, laws and acts, bulk of the human beings are ignorant about their HGRs and fail to ensure themselves the privacy with respect to genes at genetic clinics and hospitals.
The HGRs were, therefore, recognised by the UNO to protect the dignity and identity of all human beings and guarantee respect for their integrity and privacy with regard to the use of gene technology and biomedicine.
The HGRs let us know that all people have the rights to protection against various measures such as genetic tests, genetic counselling, assisted reproductive technology, forced sterilisation aimed at aborting or manipulating the selected embryos or foetuses at genetic clinics and centres.
Similarly, all people have the rights to genetic privacy including the rights to prevent the taking or storing of bodily samples for genetic information without their voluntary consent.
HGRs ensure that genetic screening and tests where-ever required for betterment of health meet the generally accepted criteria of scientific validity subjected to regular monitoring.
Overall, HGRs tell us that all people have the rights to have been conceived, gestated and born without genetic manipulation and all people have the rights to manage their own biological resources and to protect them from biopiracy.
Therefore, HGRs violation is the modification, alteration, elimination or addition of genetic information housed in genes by genetic techniques like CRISPR.
However, somatic genetic modification (cuts, changes or additions in the genes of somatic cells to treat a medical condition restricted to a single generation) and germ line genetic modification (cuts, changes or additions in the genes of germ cells to alter the future generations because it is heritable) differ vis-à-vis violating HGRs. The latter is also called as reprogenetics because it manipulates the genes of sperm, egg or the embryo itself.
For example, quite recently Scientists from China have created HIV resistant twin girls (designer babies) borne to a couple by using the much debated technique of human gene editing called CRISPR-cas9. They have claimed of removing the doorway through which the HIV enters the immune T-cells by modifying the particular immune component.
However, such is the power of bioethics that it has been widely condemned and criticised worldwide due to violation of HGRs.
Conclusion: The need is to recognise the fundamental values and principles of human life including integrity and privacy that are at risk due to advances made in human genome editing.
However, there is no denying of the facts to acknowledging the benefit of gene technology in the betterment of human health. Therefore, a balance need to be maintained to protect the human genetic rights while manipulating or testing the human genome for better future.
drkatariq@gmail.com
Author is an assistant professor of Zoology at the Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar