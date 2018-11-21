Human development our focal point: Sagar

‘NC only party with development roadmap’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 20
: Jammu and Kashmir National conference on Tuesday said it is committed to advancing youth development and healthy lifestyles through sports and other recreational activities.
Party general secretary and MLA Khanyar Ali Muhammad Sagar while addressing people at Baha ud Din Park said that National Conference believes in a multi-sectored development and that the party has to its credit various such facilities which are reflective of our commitment to youth. “Sports and other recreational activities help our youth to do away with the pent-up feelings and instills in them confidence which makes them better citizens,” he said.
While taking stock of the developmental works at Baha-ud-din Park, Shampora Nawhatta he said that keeping with the party’s commitment towards providing basic amenities to the people a multipurpose community hall is coming up at the Shamspora locality.
“The project is coming up at the cost of Rs. 3.68 crores of which Rs. 02 crores have already been released. The DPR has been submitted to the DC Srinagar,” he said.
Sagar said that the proposed community center will include a practice pitch for cricketers and a volley ball court as well.
“Development cannot be measured in terms of material growth only. Human development has been a point of focus for our party. And that the party has to its credit much of the sports and recreational infrastructure of the state,” he said adding, “Much time has been lost since PDP-BJP government took over the reins of state. The incumbent administration is also slumber ridden Vis-à-vis development.”
Sagar said the ‘Naya Kashmir’ document is an inclusive document that aspires an ideal society which is literate, healthy and prosperous, “Ours is the only party that has a developmental road map. We don’t decide things on the spur of occasions. We will continue to deliver on development front with the active participation of people. The traffic has to be two way. People’s participation in development is necessary. The need of the hour is to get the state back on track,” he said.