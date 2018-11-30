About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at November 30, 2018


Human approach like opening of Kartarpur Corridor best way forward: Mirwaiz

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Chairman Hurriyat (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday appealed Government of India to adopt human approach like opening of Kartarpur Corridor instead of ‘military approach’ to address the issues.

Taking on twitter, Mirwaiz wrote “At #JamaMasjid today, Military approach to issues can never succeed, but human approach to them as witnessed in the opening of #KartarpurCorridor is the best way forward, appeal to Govt of India to stop the killing of Kashmiri youth & blinding them by pellets and show the maturity.”

On Wednesday, Pak PM Imran Khan laid the foundation of Kartarpur Corridor, which will connect Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur Pakistan with Dera Baba Nanak Shahi shrine in Gurdaspur India. The corridor will facilitate free movement of Sikh pilgrims.

