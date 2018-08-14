Huge quantity of unexpired drugs recovered in Pattan flood channel

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Aug 13:
In a bizarre incident, huge quantity of unexpired as well as expired drugs of about 40 categories were found on the banks a water body in Sighpora area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.
Officials said they were informed by about presence of the drugs and were shocked to see huge medicines in the area, used by locals for grazing animals.
Assistant Controller Drugs, north Kashmir, Mohd Bashir said that they got a lead about the presence of drugs that belong to J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) in the area.
“We visited the place and found a variety of drugs dispose of and burnt openly near a flood channel which was astonishing,” he said.
According to officials, amok0scilin, ciprofloxacin, antibiotics, metronidazole which had expiry dates as 2019 and 2020 were also found and have also been recovered at the site.
Syringes and other important medicines for pediatric care which are costlier in markets were also recovered at the water body.
“There were 40 different categories of medicines which were seized. Further investigations have been taken up,” Bashir said.
“It should have been given to patients but it is unfortunate to see the medicines being disposed of.”
A senior health official said that this may be the after of the crackdown on quacks in the area, where over 50 clinics and drug stores have been sealed.
This is the third episode in Baramulla district during the past one month. Earlier, on July 13, expired medicines of worth lakhs belonging to government supply were recovered from Golgaldar forests.
