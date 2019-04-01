Huge quantity of PDS rice recovered: Police

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

police recovered a huge quantity of govt rice which was meant for public distribution and was being illegally sold in black marketing.

Police Station Nishat received information through reliable sources that an employee of CAPD namely Shafat Ahmad Sofi resident of Gari Masjid in collusion with Javid Ahmad Kalu resident of Nishat are selling PDS rice in black marketing after repacking the same in duplicate “Apple brand” bags.

Consequently, a case FIR No. 18/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Nishat and investigation was initiated.

During the course of investigation, police party raided the house of Javid Ahmad Kalu and recovered 25 bags of 25 kilograms of rice and 07 bags of 50 kilograms of rice packed in fake Apple brand labels, and 07 bags of CAPD labeled rice was seized from the said place.

Javid Ahmad Kalu was arrested while the other accused person Shafat Ahmad Sofi is still at large. Efforts are in progress to nab him.

Locals of the area lauded the efforts of police against black marketers.