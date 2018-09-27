Huge quantity of illicit liquor seized in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 26:
The sleuths of Excise Department on Wednesday carried out a series of raids in the villages under excise sub-range Bishnah and R.S Pura and seized a huge quantity of illicit liquor.
According to an official, the drive was carried out as per the directions of Talat Parvez Rohella, Excise Commissioner to eradicate the menace of illegal bootlegging.
During the raids, 95 pouches of illicit liquor were recovered and one bootlegger was arrested and booked under the Excise Act.
Besides, material and equipment used in making illicit liquor was also recovered and destroyed on the spot. Some wine shops of the area were also inspected, the official added.