Huge quantity of illicit liquor recovered from bootlegger: Police

July 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police in Srinagar arrested a bootlegger at a checkpoint established near Bishembar Nagar and recovered illicit liquor from his possession.

Officers at the checkpoint intercepted a tavera vehicle bearing registration number JK03C 1121. On checking, 43 bottles of illicit liquor was recovered from the possession of Mohammad Altaf Ganie son of Abdul Gani Ganie resident of Mattan Anantnag. He has been taken to Police Station Khanyar where he remains in custody. Officers at the checkpoint have also seized the vehicle.

Police has registered a case FIR No. 40/2019 under relevant sections of law and initiated investigation in the matter.

Locals have lauded the efforts of Police and appealed to continue such drives in future as well. Police has resolved to act tough against inimical elements.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding anti social elements in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in anti social activities will be dealt as per law, police said in a statement.