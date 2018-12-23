Huge opportunities for youth in livestock farming: Samoon

Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
While calling upon youth to invest in livestock farming, Principal Secretary Animal Sheep Husbandry Fisheries and Transport Department Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon Saturday said the sector had huge and untapped potential.
He was speaking at a one day workshop ‘Livestock Farming’ organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kashmir Chapter here at Hotel Radisson.
During the workshop, the officials and experts threw light on various schemes and potential in dairy, poultry, sheep, fisheries and allied sectors terming it as an emerging industry.
Samoon briefed the invitees about the activities undertaken by the departments to improve dairy, poultry, sheep and fish production in the State.
He said youth can generate huge employment by investing in these sectors which is open and untapped.
Samoon also emphasized on focusing efforts towards conservation of indigenous breeds and developing elite breeding for breed improvement programs.
He emphasized upon the need for developing partnership among all stakeholder institutes and organizations for utilizing true potential of this sector.
He said Jammu and Kashmir holds India's 5.21% sheep population while as 15 lakh animals are imported each year.
The state produces 350 lakh kgs mutton per annum but still there was huge demand which is fulfilled through import.
He added that dairy has traditionally played a prominent role in strengthening Kashmir's rural economy.
He said state’s annual milk production is 2526 Th MTs annually, 69 lakh litres per day and the milk imported annually is 103.4 Th MTs which is 2.8 lakh litres per day.
He added that the daily consumption of milk in Jammu and Kashmir alone is 554 g per person per day.
Samoon said trout culture has also taken up on large scale and 45 trout rearing units including mother trout farm at Kokernag stand established and more new units are coming up in different districts.
He said in last three years 144 trout units and 100 Carp Ponds have been established.
"513 trout units and 1037 Carp Ponds have been constructed since the inception of scheme," said Samoon.
Earlier, Co-Chairman PHD Chamber Kashmir Chapter Zahoor Ahmad Trumboo in his welcome address emphasized upon the present scenario of livestock production and growing need for taking up focused programs in the field.
He also laid down the background, theme and scope of the workshop.
Trumboo while speaking on the occasion stressed upon the challenges being faced by the livestock sectors in the State, the deficit in production and consumption and expressed confidence that brainstorming will provide way forward for execution of programs for livestock improvement on the State level.
Co Chairman PHDCCI Kashmir Baldev Singh Raina in his key note address commended Asgar Samoon for his positive and pro-active approach in recent years in re-awakening the interest in Animal, Sheep, Fisheries and Dairy Sector of this State.
He said livestock is emerging as an important sector in the economy of Jammu and Kashmir and plays an important role in the socio-economic development of the State.
“Kashmir is the biggest mutton and poultry consumer in India and we have a huge chunk of unemployed youth of about 25 % in the age group of 18-30years who could be engaged in this sector,” he said.
PHDCCI State Expert Committee Chairman on Agriculture and Agribusiness Bilal Kawoosa in his address said that the workshop is conducted to update the knowledge and critically analyze the issues concerning animal, poultry and fisheries production for the benefit of stakeholders of this segment & industry.
Director Sheep Husbandry Mehraj ud din Rather, Director Fisheries R N Pandita, Director Animal Husbandry M Y Chaproo also spoke on the occasion.
Chairman State Expert Committee on Education, Food Processing and Horticulture PHDCCI Kashmir presented vote of thanks.
