Huge mandate opportunity for Modi to resolve K-issue: Mirwaiz

June 01, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

‘Delhi can’t suppress aspirations of people by resorting to militaristic approach’

Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday said the massive mandate given to Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) in the parliamentary polls is an opportunity for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take concrete steps for Kashmir resolution.

Addressing Jumat-ul-Vida (last Friday of Ramdan) prayers at Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz said if Islamabad and New Delhi are willing then solution to Kashmir issue is not difficult to achieve.

“People of India have overwhelmingly voted for Modi and put his party back into power. This mandate gives Modi an opportunity and power to play a decisive role in resolution of Kashmir issue,” he said.

The BJP won 303 out of 543 seats in the recently concluded parliamentary polls.

Mirwaiz said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s repeated offers of dialogue should be seriously considered by the new Modi government.

“Peaceful dialogue was the only viable solution to Kashmir issue. Delhi can’t suppress the aspirations of people by resorting to militaristic approach,” he said.

The Hurriyat (M) chairman said today all Kashmiris irrespective of their organizational affiliations are speaking in one voice about the urgent need for resolution of the Kashmir conflict.

“Everybody is asking for an end to this bloodshed. The Kashmir conflict has consumed generations of Kashmiri’s over the years,” Mirwaiz said.

He reiterated Hurriyat’s support for any meaningful dialogue initiated towards the solution of Kashmir.

Mirwaiz said during their meeting with former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and later with Manmohan Singh they had put forward many suggestions to bring India and Pakistan closer for final settlement of Kashmir conflict.

“The suggestions included revocation of AFSPA, demilitarization, release of prisoner. Even today, when the situation is worse, if these steps are initiated it will bring relief to Kashmiris,” he said.

Mirwaiz said due to conflict India and Pakistan, despite being developing countries, are spending huge budget on their military equipments, which otherwise can be utilised for the welfare of its people.

On the occasion, a resolution was passed on behalf of JRL seeking peaceful settlement of the world’s two oldest and lingering disputes --- Palestine and Kashmir --- and to press international community to play its role towards solution of these disputes.

The day was also observed as Youm-e-Quds and Youm-e-Kashmir in support of the resolution of Palestine and Kashmir conflicts.