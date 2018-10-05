H&UDD seeks suggestions from stakeholders on draft Solid Waste Management Strategy

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 04:
The Housing & Urban Development Department has sought suggestions/views of the stakeholders on State Policy and Solid Waste Management Strategy, 2017 and Draft Action Plan for Municipal Solid Waste Management J&K, 2018.
According to a notification issued by the Department, the state government has prepared the Draft Action Plan for Municipal Solid Waste Management J&K-2018in pursuance to solid waste management rules, 2016 (Rule-15).
“The draft Action Plan is available on the department’s website http://jkhudd.gov.in/ for providing suggestions/comments,” it said adding that the public at large and the concerned stakeholders are requested to visit the department’s website and furnish suggestions/comments within 30 days, so that the Action Plan is finalized for implementation in letter and spirit.
The notification further said that the Department has also formulated the draft State Policy and Solid Waste Management Strategy, 2017 in pursuance to Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 (Rule 15). The said draft Action Plan is also available on the department’s website http://jkhudd.gov.in/ for providing suggestions/comments.