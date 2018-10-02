HUDD notifies State Policy and Solid Waste Management Strategy 2017

Seeks suggestions for Draft Action Plan for MSWM J&K-2018
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 01:
Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) has prepared and notified a ‘State Policy and Solid Waste Management Strategy’, 2017 in pursuance to solid waste management rules, 2016 (Rule 11).
The department as per official handout has stated that the said policy is available on the department’s website http://jkhudd.gov.in/ for perusal and guidance. The department has requested public at large and the concerned stakeholders to visit the department’s website for perusal of the above said policy.
Meanwhile, the state government through Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) has also sought the attention of general public to the ‘Draft Action Plan for Municipal Solid Waste Management (MSWM) J&K, 2018 that has been prepared in pursuance to Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 (Rule 15). The department as per official handout has requested public at large and the concerned stakeholders to visit the department’s website http://jkhudd.gov.in/ and furnish suggestions/comments within 30 days, so that Action Plan is finalized for implementation in letter and spirit.