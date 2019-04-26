HUDCO awards JK Bank for outstanding contribution in housing sector

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Housing and Urban Development Corporation, a Government of India enterprise felicitated the Chairman and CEO J&K Bank, Parvez Ahmed, in recognition of the outstanding contribution of the Bank through innovative initiatives in the housing sector under the Pradhan MantriAwasYojna (Urban)- CLSS.

The award was presented by Gopalaswami Parthasarathy a former diplomat, President IHC & Chancellor Central University of Jammu in presence of Chairman & Managing Director HUDCO in a glittering function held in Delhi today on the eve of 49th foundation Day of HUDCO. Also present on the occasion were heads of a number of financial institutions, Directors on the Board of HUDCO, J&K Bank’s President Ashraf Ali, Zonal Head Delhi Fayaz Sidiqui, prominent citizens, officials of J&K Bank and senior management team of HUDCO.

The Bank achieved the recognition for its contribution under the Private Sector Bank category for the Financial Year 2018-19. The Chairman and Managing Director HUDCO expressed deep appreciation for the Bank’s role in promoting the Housing sector in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chairman and CEO J&K Bank dedicated the recognition received by the Bank to guidance and support of the Bank’s Board & Government besides the hardworking and committed members of the J&K Bank family who are working relentlessly for financial empowerment of the people of J&K state.

The Bank’s mission he asserted is to improve the economic profile of the people of the state for which the bank is proactively working with multiple stakeholders. An important indicator of the improved economic profile, a house is always seen as an asset having lot of emotional value for people to reflect their economic status in our state and we are strategically focusing on the segment.

Today’s recognition will motivate us to invest ourselves more vigorously to not only achieve the targets under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojnawith the objective of ‘Housing for All’ but also to work in a missionary mode to realize the dream of our people for owning a house.

He further delineated that as per the Bank’s business projections for FY 2022, in consultation with a renowned consultant, 0.4 million new houses are to be built in the state in next few years and J&K Bank will be playing a major role in the financing.

Bank he added is well on course with adequate resource base and outreach in the state to capitalize on these opportunities.

“Simultaneously” elaborated the Chairman “we are working on simplifying the processes to make the customer experience while availing a housing loan hassle free as the customers are usually opting for unsecured consumer loans due to the perceptions of a cumbersome process of housing loans involving multiple clearances.” An effort, he said is also being made to operationalize an incentive scheme for the housing loan customers who are using the sustainable architecture and material as per the ecological profile of the region.