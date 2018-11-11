About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

HTPS students shine in 10th Tong Il Moodo World Cup, bag 4 medals

Published at November 11, 2018 12:21 AM 0Comment(s)342views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, November 10:

The students of the Hat Trick Public School has brought laurels for the State once again by shining in the 10th Tong Il Moodo World Cup, 2018 organised by Tong Il Moodo India between 30th December to 2 November, 2018 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium New Delhi.
Four students from the school participated in the championship and all of them bagged medals.
Syed Baseerat Byhaqi bagged gold, Qamreen Parvaiz and Mehreen Nisar bagged silver and Shahwan Chowdhary bagged bronze.
Chairman HTPS Showkat M Chowdhary congratulated its students for clinching medals in the championship.
He said school gives priority to sports also for the all round development of the students.
Notably, the students have also bagged many medals in the past in various games at state and national level.

