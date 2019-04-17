HTPS organises cross country run, 300 students take part

April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hat Trick Public School Zakura Tuesday organized a cross country run for Grade 3 to Grade 10 students.

Chairman of the School Showkat M Chowdhary flagged off the race at 6:30 am at Zain ul Abidin Kashmir University Gate which culminated at Nishat Garden.

Around 300 students participated in the 6km race enthusiastically and all of the reached the finishing point at 8:30am.

Parents of the students also witnessed the race and highly appreciated the school management for the successful event.

In the higher grade Mansoom of Grade 7 finished first first while as Kamran of grade 9 stood second and Aweed of grade 7 came third among boys. In girls, Shanza of grade 7, Hadiya of grade 8 and Khuban of grade 7 bagged first three positions respectively. In the junior grade, Baseerat of Grade 6 bagged first place while as Bushra of grade 4 and Haya of grade 4 bagged second and third positions respectively among girls.

In Boys, Sheikh Ehsan of grade 6, Mohammad Saif of grade 5 and

Lone Furqaan of grade 4 clinched first three positions respectively.

At the closing ceremony, Students were felicitated with medals by Chairman Mr. Showkat Mohammad Chowdhary in presence of Principal and academic head.

Later, Chairman in his address hailed the students for their participation in the run.

He emphasized on taking active part in sports activities.

He said school is at the forefront of organizing maximum number of sports activities in many games and provides best coaching through experienced physical teachers and coaches so that students can take part in state, national and international level games. (KNS)